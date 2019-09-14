Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 16,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $77.88.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.