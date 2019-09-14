Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $72.18. 12,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,199. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

