Scharf Investments LLC Sells 4,213 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 703.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,235.60. 112,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,254. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

