Scharf Investments LLC Has $116.75 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,449 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 4.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Novartis worth $116,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 407.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,505 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Novartis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,138,000 after purchasing an additional 916,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,573,000 after purchasing an additional 854,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Shares of NVS traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. 144,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,010. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

