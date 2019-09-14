SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,971,000 after purchasing an additional 256,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,755,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,659,000 after purchasing an additional 240,014 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 524.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,263 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 12.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,489,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,266,000 after purchasing an additional 270,941 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 326.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,984 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.96. The stock had a trading volume of 522,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

