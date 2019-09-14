Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. 270,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,041.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,877 shares in the company, valued at $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 41.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.