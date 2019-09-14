Safe Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.28 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00010807 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last week, Safe has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $196,507.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

