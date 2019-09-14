Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Short Interest Update

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 733,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. 256,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $64.36 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

