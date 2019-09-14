Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 326,793 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326,793 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

International Paper stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. 4,336,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

