Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,426 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adesto Technologies were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 865,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 166,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOTS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 575,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,691. The firm has a market cap of $334.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.25. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOTS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $91,340.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,980 shares of company stock valued at $398,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

