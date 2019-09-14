Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of BankUnited worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 603.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $274,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

BankUnited stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. 1,394,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $61,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.