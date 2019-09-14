Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 68,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,342. The company has a market cap of $705.27 million, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,165,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $65,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,036,654.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,397. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

