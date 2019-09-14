Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Watts Water Technologies worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of WTS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.15. 129,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,453. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $100.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.08%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

