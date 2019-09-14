Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,953 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of TEGNA worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 237,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 45.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 663,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in TEGNA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,552. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

