Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Insider David Bryant Buys 252,418 Shares

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) insider David Bryant bought 252,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$497,263.46 ($352,669.12).

David Bryant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, David Bryant bought 1,538 shares of Rural Funds Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$2,999.10 ($2,127.02).

RFF remained flat at $A$2.04 ($1.45) during trading on Friday. 717,867 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $681.90 million and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.23. Rural Funds Group has a 52 week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of A$2.42 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rural Funds Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Rural Funds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

