RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

RTIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Shares of RTI Surgical stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,967. RTI Surgical has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $243.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.14.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 686.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.