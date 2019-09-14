Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

RY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. 1,759,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,479. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

