Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$37.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC lifted their target price on Empire from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.06.

EMP.A stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.01. 375,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 25.36. Empire has a one year low of C$22.38 and a one year high of C$37.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

