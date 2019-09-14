Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,238 shares of company stock valued at $20,989,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 406,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

