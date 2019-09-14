Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.63 Million

Brokerages expect Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) to report sales of $80.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the lowest is $75.50 million. Rosehill Resources reported sales of $82.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year sales of $307.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $326.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $374.25 million, with estimates ranging from $334.10 million to $398.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rosehill Resources.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rosehill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.80. 14,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 3.61.

In other Rosehill Resources news, Director Harry Quarls bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,117.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,300 shares of company stock worth $62,595. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rosehill Resources by 90.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

