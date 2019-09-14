Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Roots from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Roots from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Roots from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.28 and a twelve month high of C$7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.72.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

