Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYCEY. ValuEngine raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,316,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.