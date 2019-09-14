Robert J. Harbols Sells 2,500 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Stock

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BKE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. 652,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,180. Buckle Inc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Buckle by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Buckle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Buckle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Buckle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

