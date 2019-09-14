RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,061 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

HD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.98. 3,165,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,722. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

