RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Middleby comprises 0.8% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $31,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Middleby by 7.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Middleby by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $142,571.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

MIDD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.52. 5,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,262. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

