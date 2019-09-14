RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.60%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

