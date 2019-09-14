RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Business First Bancshares makes up approximately 0.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 7.32% of Business First Bancshares worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 525,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 431.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

BFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,139.00. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $315.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.21. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.