RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Financial Group by 101.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 211,586 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,811,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,207. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $12,180,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $124,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $694,979.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,565 shares of company stock worth $22,926,258 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

