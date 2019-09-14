RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 5.24% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 3,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

