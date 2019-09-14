RMB Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

IWP traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 224,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

