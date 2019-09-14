RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,411,000. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 160.2% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.78. 3,924,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

