Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 275,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,326. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $85.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

