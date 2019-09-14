Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $202,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $222,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. 275,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,341. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

