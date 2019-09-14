Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 11.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $3,874,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

NYSE RTN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.72. 1,816,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.98.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.80.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.