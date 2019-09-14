Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 779,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. United Natural Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $637.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

