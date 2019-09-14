Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSH. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,589,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,369,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 95,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 50.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 440,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,064,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 158,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.04. 21,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.53. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. BNP Paribas upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

