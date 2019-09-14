Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,741 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 320,650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $381,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $2,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $60,381,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,218,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,939,000 after purchasing an additional 803,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,414. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

