Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.10. 154,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,970. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 4.43%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

