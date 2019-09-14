Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,679.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 79,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

