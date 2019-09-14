RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Purchases 10,000 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,449,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,740,030.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Grain Co Continental acquired 3,265 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,684.90.

On Friday, August 30th, Grain Co Continental acquired 15,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Grain Co Continental acquired 4,066 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,734.24.

On Friday, August 23rd, Grain Co Continental acquired 17,535 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $47,169.15.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Grain Co Continental acquired 6,706 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,770.90.

On Friday, August 16th, Grain Co Continental acquired 200 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $498.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Grain Co Continental acquired 13,900 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $36,001.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 67,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.87.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.