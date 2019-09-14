RevolutionVR (RVR) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. RevolutionVR has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $776.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RevolutionVR alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00668189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000744 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000564 BTC.

RevolutionVR Coin Profile

RevolutionVR (CRYPTO:RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RevolutionVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RevolutionVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.