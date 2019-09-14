Reviewing Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synovus Financial and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 14 1 3.00 Capital One Financial 1 7 11 0 2.53

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $43.70, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and Capital One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $1.62 billion 3.58 $428.48 million $3.64 10.46 Capital One Financial $32.38 billion 1.36 $6.02 billion $10.88 8.60

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 24.15% 15.11% 1.40% Capital One Financial 17.50% 10.68% 1.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synovus Financial pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Capital One Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through Cafés, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

