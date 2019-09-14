Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,635,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,698,000 after acquiring an additional 947,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,341,000 after acquiring an additional 736,433 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $37,675,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016 over the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.61. 1,212,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,559. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

