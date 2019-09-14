Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $86.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,651. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $37,675,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $15,587,318.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016 in the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $243,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,671 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,768,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

