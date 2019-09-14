RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $172.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.75.

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,211,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,306 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,889. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $186.46. 187,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.