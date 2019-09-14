Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 230,000 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.02% of Qualys worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. 22,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,717. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $356,568.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,170,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.