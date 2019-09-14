Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,432 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 184,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $32,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 238.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 234.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of RIO traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $54.85. 2,473,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,914. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.