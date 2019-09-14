Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $30,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 59,848 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $4,242,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 47.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 250,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,249. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

