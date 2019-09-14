Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 648,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $28,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Motco purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Prudential Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PUK stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 374,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public Limited has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.99%.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

