Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 148,200 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Flowserve worth $31,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,203,000 after buying an additional 901,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after buying an additional 134,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 130,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Flowserve stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,425. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

